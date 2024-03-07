Advertisement
Cardano Founder Describes "Charles Derangement Syndrome"

Alex Dovbnya
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, recently addressed the negative bias against him, terming it "Charles Derangement Syndrome"
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 6:42
Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, recently took to X to outline what he calls "Charles Derangement Syndrome" (CDS), a term he coined to describe the negative and often irrational perceptions some people have towards him. This came in response to the cryptocurrency proponent's various detractors. 

Understanding Charles Derangement Syndrome

In a detailed thread, Hoskinson enumerated the various manifestations of CDS, ranging from assumptions of malicious intent and denial of his achievements to exaggerated negative opinions and baseless accusations. 

He humorously suggested sending a whiteboard video and a "hosky plushie" to those exhibiting symptoms of CDS.

Hoskinson's depiction of CDS involves a series of critical viewpoints and actions taken by detractors, which include misinterpreting his actions, ignoring his contributions to the blockchain industry, and amplifying criticism. 

This portrayal points to a broader issue of polarized opinions in the crypto space, where influential figures like Hoskinson are often subjected to intense scrutiny and bias. 

The term "Charles Derangement Syndrome" encapsulates a phenomenon where the discourse moves from constructive criticism to a more personal and antagonistic nature.  

Hoskinson's commitment to Cardano

In response to a question about leaving Cardano for another blockchain project, Hoskinson firmly denied such speculations. 

As reported by U.Today, he emphasized his continued involvement with Cardano, backed by the dedication of hundreds of engineers and scientists at Input Output Global (IOG), the organization behind Cardano.

Despite his involvement in Midnight, Hoskinson is not stepping back from Cardano. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

