Cardano Expands to Thailand via Emurgo and Thailand's Biggest Crypto Exchange Tie-up: Details

Cardano's founding entity and also its official commercial arm, EMURGO, have announced a strategic partnership with Thailand's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Bitkub Exchange, and its digital asset education hub, Bitkub Academy.

The partnership seeks to promote broader awareness of the Cardano blockchain ecosystem and Web3 in Thailand through community-building and educational initiatives.

The parties would also cohost Web3 business competitions for gifted Thai youth and university students, along with offering Web3 employment prospects.

The tie-up would also explore potential use cases for Cardano ecosystem initiatives, including stablecoins.

Thailand is ranked eighth globally in terms of cryptocurrency user adoption, with over $100 billion in transactions recorded between July 2021 and June 2022, according to the 2022 Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Index research by Chainalysis.

The Cardano ecosystem may now have more opportunities to expand in Thailand as a result of this move.

Cardano arrives at Ledger enterprise

Ledger, a crypto hardware wallet provider, is expanding its support for the Cardano ecosystem.

Low fees and fast transactions meet world-class enterprise security.@Cardano_CF + Ledger Enterprise is the perfect recipe for financial institutions unlocking #Web3 #Cardano is now integrated with our Enterprise platform. pic.twitter.com/66q4jXu1K7 — Ledger Enterprise (@ledger_business) March 22, 2023

Cardano is now integrated into the Ledger Enterprise platform, a recent announcement states. Ledger Enterprise offers solutions for companies that intend to self-custody and secure their digital assets, so the move is expected to bring increased exposure to Cardano.

The number of Cardano native assets recently crossed the eight million mark as the blockchain reports fundamental growth.