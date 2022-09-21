Cardano: Exchanges Now Ready for Vasil Upgrade

According to Tim Harrison, vice president of Community and Ecosystem at Input Output, exchange readiness by liquidity now stands at over 87% ahead of the Vasil upgrade.
The Cardano builder set the bar at the 25 top exchanges that represent roughly 80% of the ADA token’s liquidity.
As reported by U.Today, Binance.US, a local subsidiary of cryptocurrency behemoth Binance, announced that it had integrated the Vasil hard fork earlier today.
The much-awaited upgrade is now scheduled to be implemented on Thursday, bringing significant improvements to one of the top proof-of-stake blockchains.
The ADA token is up 3.4% on the cusp of the high-stakes update, according to CoinMarketCap data.