Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Now Supported by Binance.US. What About Coinbase?

Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance, has added support for the Vasil hard fork

Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has become the latest cryptocurrency trading platform to add support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork.

The exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of the ADA token on Thursday.

According to the most recent update posted by Cardano builder Input Output, exchanges representing 73% of ADA’s liquidity are ready for the upgrade as of Sept. 20.

Ads

Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange, hasn’t implemented the Cardano upgrade just yet, but it is in the process of doing so. ZB.com is the only top exchange by liquidity that hasn’t started the integration process yet.

The much-hyped upgrade is expected to occur on Sept. 22, bringing significant improvements to the Cardano blockchain.