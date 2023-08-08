Cardano DEX MuesliSwap Addresses Slippage Concerns, Announces Refunds

MuesliSwap, prominent decentralized exchange (DEX) on Cardano network, has responded to user concerns about its slippage feature by announcing comprehensive refund for affected customers

Following user concerns and confusion surrounding the slippage feature within the MuesliSwap Pool DEX protocol on the Cardano network, the team behind the project announced plans to refund affected customers.

The team acknowledged that there had been a lack of clarity on how the decentralized matchmaker system worked. In the setup, each matchmaker can decide whether to return the extra slippage amount or keep the difference, with the difference serving as an incentive for them.

MuesliSwap argued that the term "slippage" had been misunderstood by new users, leading to unexpected losses for some.

The decentralized exchange (DEX) stated that the refund process, which covers the last 12 months of high slippage incidents, may take three to four weeks to complete.

This includes gathering necessary data and implementing the distribution code. Immediate steps have also been taken to address the slippage issue, ensuring users receive clear and accurate information when trading in the future.

MuesliSwap confirmed that all necessary information would be sourced from the blockchain, making the process automatic for affected users.

However, not all feedback was positive. Some users criticized the company for its previous communication, calling out the apparent dismissal of concerns by a team representative in a heated discussion on social media.

"We deeply value your support and feedback as we continue to build a truly decentralized and user-friendly exchange," the exchange commented.