Assassin's Creed Developer Becomes Cronos Blockchain Validator

Ubisoft is now Cronos blockchain validator as both will push to solidify governance on protocol

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Video game publisher Ubisoft is doubling down on its blockchain drive as it is now a validator with the Cronos blockchain. The engagement of Cronos with the game creator is through its Strategic Innovation Lab, with the core aim of positioning itself to ride the innovative technologies of the future.

Per the terms of the new alignment, Ubisoft will help in maintaining a node on Cronos that will be interoperable on both the Ethereum and Cosmos Networks. Ubisoft will be the 28th validator onboarded by Cronos and the game creator, known for its top titles, including Assassin's Creed and Just Dance, will help in confirming new transactions as they are processed on the blockchain.

It is not uncommon to see a mainstream tech giant team up with a blockchain protocol in order to contribute to the evolution of the industry. As we have seen in the year-to-date (YTD) period, Google has inked a partnership with a number of crypto protocols, including Ripple-backed Flare Networks, which launched its API on Google Cloud Marketplace back in May.

The Ubisoft integration as a Cronos validator will help to strengthen the governance of the blockchain. Additionally, it will help Cronos to benefit from the expertise of Ubisoft with respect to technology upgrades and gaming development.

Ubisoft and rich history of blockchain engagement

Becoming a Cronos validator is notably not the first foray of Ubisoft into the broader crypto world. The gaming giant, as far back as 2019, was named the corporate block producer for the EOS blockchain.

The company has been teased to be exploring key integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the near future as a way to embrace a more diverse user group. The Ubisoft-Cronos partnership models related engagements that Hedera has been able to build with top industry giants, including Shinhan Bank, Google and IBM.