Cardano Developer Community Reaches New Growth Levels: Details

Fri, 08/12/2022 - 16:09
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Cardano continues to see developments
According to ADAtainment, the Github repository of the Cardano developer portal has reached 600 forks, indicating that more developers are contributing to its building.

It is noteworthy that the Cardano Developer Portal covers everything that could be done on the Cardano mainnet, so this remains significant. In recent months, Cardano's development activity has been on the rise, showing that the teams are day by day committed to creating products, polishing and upgrading their features, and staying true to the long-term roadmap. The development activity of a project is done in its public GitHub repositories.

In June, Cardano topped in development activity as its Github commits surpassed more than 13,000. Ahead of the much anticipated Vasil hard fork, in May, on-chain analytics firm Santiment reported that development activity on Cardano had hit all-time high levels, as ADA's team worked on innovating while prices were suppressed.

Recently, the number of Plutus scripts surpassed the 3,000 mark. Plutus Scripts refer to the smart contracts of the Cardano network. The continuously increasing number of it is a straight indicator of development activity in the ecosystem.

Builder tool Ogmios reaches new milestone

As shared by ktorz, the technical director of open source development at the Cardano Foundation, the first Ogmios Java Client Version (v1.0.0) has been published. The Ogmios Java Client is a Java library that can be used to convert Java objects to/from their Ogmios Requests/Responses JSON/RPC representations.

Ogmios is a lightweight bridge interface for Cardano nodes. It offers a WebSockets API that enables local clients to speak to Ouroboros' mini-protocols via JSON/RPC.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

