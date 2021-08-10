Cardano Creator Wants to Organize Rally in Washington to Support Crypto

Tue, 08/10/2021 - 06:16
Alex Dovbnya
The Cardano creator is urging his followers not to give up after a major blow in the U.S. Senate
After the U.S. Senate failed the cryptocurrency industry, IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson is now willing to take it to the streets.



The Cardano creator has tweeted about making phone calls to organize a rally in Washington D.C.

As reported by U.Today, Senators Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Bernie Sanders (D-VT) blocked the amendment since they couldn’t come to an agreement over military spending.

World’s Largest Movie Theater Chain to Start Accepting Bitcoin
Not mincing his words, Hoskinson slammed the lawmakers as “living fossils”:

These senators, these 87-year-old living fossils, showed the entire world that they were willing to sell the future of our country’s economy out, if they didn’t get their pork.

The billionaire says that he has no intention of living in a “dying empire,” but he’s not willing to relocate to another country either.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

