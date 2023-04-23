Cardano (ADA) Whales Now Control Only 8% of Coin's Supply

Sun, 04/23/2023 - 09:12
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Healthy distribution of supply should lead to long-term prosperity of whole ecosystem
Cardano (ADA) Whales Now Control Only 8% of Coin's Supply
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The percentage of Cardano (ADA) supply controlled by whales has dramatically decreased, reaching around 8% of the total supply. Compared to similar cryptocurrencies, this figure is significantly lower, making ADA one of the most decentralized digital assets in the top 10 market (excluding stablecoins). Despite these promising developments in decentralization and the use of cutting-edge technology, Cardano faces market challenges, struggling to regain its recent uptrend.

The decrease in whale-controlled ADA supply reflects a shift in the asset's distribution among holders, which contributes to a more decentralized network. As the distribution of ADA becomes more dispersed, the cryptocurrency is likely to become more resistant to manipulation and maintain a healthy, diverse ecosystem of stakeholders.

Cardano chart
Source: TradingView

Unfortunately, Cardano's progress in decentralization and innovative technologies has not translated into a clear market advantage. After enjoying an uptrend for several weeks, ADA is now struggling to regain momentum. The volume profile reveals a downtrend, which could have been interpreted as a sign of a potential reversal.

One possible explanation for ADA's market struggles could be the broader cryptocurrency market's recent volatility. With many digital assets experiencing corrections and fluctuations, it is not surprising that Cardano's market performance has been affected. Additionally, some investors may still be skeptical about the long-term viability of Cardano's technology, mostly due to the project's academic approach in implementing newly emerged solutions.

Related
Cardano's Wrapped BTC Testnet Launches as Plus to Network: Details

It is important to note that while Cardano's current market challenges may be concerning for some investors, the project's core principles of decentralization and innovation remain strong. As the cryptocurrency space continues to evolve and mature, Cardano's dedication to creating a more inclusive financial system may prove to be a valuable asset in the long run.

#Cardano
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Elon Musk's $1M Dogecoin Challenge Backfires
04/23/2023 - 08:47
Elon Musk's $1M Dogecoin Challenge Backfires
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image 303.7 Million SHIB Burned in Last 7 Days as Burn Activity Faces Decline, so Does Price
04/22/2023 - 20:00
303.7 Million SHIB Burned in Last 7 Days as Burn Activity Faces Decline, so Does Price
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Gemini to Launch Perpetuals Exchange With BTC/GUSD Pair, but There's Caveat
04/22/2023 - 19:40
Gemini to Launch Perpetuals Exchange With BTC/GUSD Pair, but There's Caveat
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov