Vitalik Buterin's Breakup Caused Market Dip: Crypto Founder Justin Sun Comes Out With Crazy Proposal

Fri, 04/21/2023 - 17:15
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Top founder plays matchmaker for Vitalik Buterin to revive falling crypto market after breakup rumors
Vitalik Buterin's Breakup Caused Market Dip: Crypto Founder Justin Sun Comes Out With Crazy Proposal
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a bizarre turn of events, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has suggested that Vitalik Buterin's recent breakup may have caused a dip in the crypto market. Sun took to Twitter to offer his services as a matchmaker, in an effort to help Buterin move on and restore his love life and market confidence.

The rumors about Buterin's breakup were sparked by a "like" he left on a post describing a breakup song in Chinese a few hours ago. Despite the seemingly delusional reasoning, the crypto community quickly paid attention and linked the current drop in the crypto market to this rumor.

Related
Institutional and CEX Ethereum (ETH) Staking in Asia Suddenly Spike: Report

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by almost 2% today, and since the beginning of the week, the decline has already reached 10% after Ethereum reached $2,000 for the first time in many months. Justin Sun's proposal to play matchmaker for Buterin has caught the attention of the crypto community, with some calling it a crazy proposal but others expressing support for the idea.

ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

Buterin has not responded to Sun's bizarre offer, and it remains to be seen whether the crypto industry will take this matchmaking proposal seriously. In the meantime, the cryptocurrency market continues to face volatility and uncertainty as many cryptocurrencies and market benchmarks come close to crucial levels.

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image XRP Now Second Most Traded Asset on KuCoin After Bitcoin (BTC): Details
04/21/2023 - 17:00
XRP Now Second Most Traded Asset on KuCoin After Bitcoin (BTC): Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano's (ADA) 'Diamond' Support Might Launch 16% Rally: Details
04/21/2023 - 17:00
Cardano's (ADA) 'Diamond' Support Might Launch 16% Rally: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image "XRP CEO" Reacts to Ripple's Billion-Dollar XRP Business Rumors, Trillions of SHIB May Hit Binance US following Voyager Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/21/2023 - 16:19
"XRP CEO" Reacts to Ripple's Billion-Dollar XRP Business Rumors, Trillions of SHIB May Hit Binance US following Voyager Deal: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina