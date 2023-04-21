Vitalik Buterin's Breakup Caused Market Dip: Crypto Founder Justin Sun Comes Out With Crazy Proposal

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a bizarre turn of events, Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, has suggested that Vitalik Buterin's recent breakup may have caused a dip in the crypto market. Sun took to Twitter to offer his services as a matchmaker, in an effort to help Buterin move on and restore his love life and market confidence.

Rumor has it that the crypto market and ETH price are down📉 because @VitalikButerin ended things with his girlfriend.💔 For the sake of the crypto industry, I volunteer to introduce him to a new partner! Let's get things back on track! — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) April 21, 2023

The rumors about Buterin's breakup were sparked by a "like" he left on a post describing a breakup song in Chinese a few hours ago. Despite the seemingly delusional reasoning, the crypto community quickly paid attention and linked the current drop in the crypto market to this rumor.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by almost 2% today, and since the beginning of the week, the decline has already reached 10% after Ethereum reached $2,000 for the first time in many months. Justin Sun's proposal to play matchmaker for Buterin has caught the attention of the crypto community, with some calling it a crazy proposal but others expressing support for the idea.

Buterin has not responded to Sun's bizarre offer, and it remains to be seen whether the crypto industry will take this matchmaking proposal seriously. In the meantime, the cryptocurrency market continues to face volatility and uncertainty as many cryptocurrencies and market benchmarks come close to crucial levels.