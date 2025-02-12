Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA, Here's Why Price Might Skyrocket

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 12/02/2025 - 10:11
    Advertisement
    Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA, Here's Why Price Might Skyrocket
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has remained in the spotlight since Grayscale Investments filed for a spot ETF application to track the price of the coin. To complement its growth in the past few days, Santiment, a top data service provider on the market, has shed light on how ADA whales are behind its most sustained growth streak in over a year.

    Advertisement

    Cardano whales unleashed

    According to a new insight from Santiment, ADA saw an 11% jump in market capitalization when most altcoins fell. The outlet pointed out that the actions of whales and sharks are worth watching on the network.

    Related
    16.25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Tue, 12/17/2024 - 14:58
    16.25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Since at least late November 2023, Santiment noted that wallets with over one million ADA have sustained their buying streak. These wallets have accumulated 1.41 billion ADA worth over $1.096 billion. This ADA accounts for 2.35% of the entire supply. These Cardano whales have maintained a 15-month streak in their purchase of ADA.

    Throughout this period, there has been a visible impact on the coin's price. The Santiment data shows that amid the volatility of the past months, the ADA price has jumped by 107% since the whale accumulation began.

    The accompanying chart offers deeper insights into the whale trend. The accumulation from one million ADA holders skyrocketed as the coin's price dropped from its historic high around September 2021.

    More ADA price rally ahead?

    The growth trend of Cardano is not completely bullish. It faces some corrections along the way to show its volatility. However, ADA whales have more reasons to stack the coin moving forward.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Meeting ‘Very Special Person’ In Late February, Community Intrigued
    Mon, 02/10/2025 - 15:28
    Cardano Founder Meeting ‘Very Special Person’ In Late February, Community Intrigued
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Beyond the potential Grayscale and Tuttle Capital 2x Leveraged ETF products, Cardano also implemented the Plomin hard fork recently. This hard fork ushered in community governance, the first of its kind in the broader crypto industry.

    Drawing on this, ADA has the right fundamentals to back up the whale accumulation, a trend that may fuel more price growth. At the time of writing, ADA price was trading for $0.7731, down by 4.75%. Despite paring off the massive rally from Feb. 10, ADA remains primed for growth, per analysts' projections.

    #Cardano

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 9:58
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 12, 2025 - 9:43
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Keep Falling: Another Zero to Be Added?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Social, Finance & Gaming in One: UCHAT (UIIC) Debuts on XT.COM
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Is JetBolt the Next-Generation Altcoin the Blockchain World Needs: How Zero Gas JetBolt Is a Game Changer
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Whales Are Buying More ADA, Here's Why Price Might Skyrocket
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Keep Falling: Another Zero to Be Added?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD