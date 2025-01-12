Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Surpassing All Top-10 Coins as It Back on $1

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano gets its rightful place at top of cryptocurrency market
    Sun, 12/01/2025 - 13:22
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Google News

    Cardano is now among the best-performing assets in the cryptocurrency market after regaining the crucial $1 threshold. For ADA, the move represents a major turning point after weeks of consolidation below this level. Cardano has outperformed its top 10 peers in the short term as a result of this recovery, which reflects rising market confidence. Technically speaking, the price chart of ADA exhibits definite bullish momentum.

    The asset is currently stabilizing above $1 after successfully breaking through its 50 EMA, a crucial dynamic resistance level. This level is currently a critical support zone, so investors should keep a close eye on it. With immediate resistance at $1.10 and $1.15, a sustained hold above $1 could open the door for bigger gains. ADA may target the next significant resistance level at $1.25 if bullish momentum continues.

    Article image
    ADA/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Any rejection close to this area though could lead to a slight pullback or temporary consolidation. The first important support area in a bearish scenario will be the $0.97-$0.95 range, which will be followed by the 100 EMA close to $0.88. ADA may be vulnerable to additional declines, possibly aiming for $0.80 if it breaks below $0.88. ADA's recovery is also supported by volume trends as during the past week buying pressure has exceeded selling activity.

    Moreover, RSI levels show that there is still opportunity for further upward movement because the asset is not yet overbought. Cardano's comeback demonstrates its tenacity and increasing investor appeal. ADA is one of the blockchain platforms that is being developed the most, so its price movement frequently reflects the mood of the market as a whole.

    The emphasis will now be on maintaining this momentum and breaking higher resistance levels since the $1 level has been regained. Since ADA is still outperforming other elite cryptocurrencies, it is currently a valuable asset to keep an eye on.

    #ADAUSD #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

