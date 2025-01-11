Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Validates XRP Community, Here's Why

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Cardano's Charles Hoskinson issues fresh friendly comment on XRP
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 12:00
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The XRP community has received an unlikely endorsement for its leadership and strength. In an X post, Charles Hoskinson, Cardano founder, emphasized that XRP has a real community and defined leadership. He also lauded their purpose-driven approach.

    Hoskinson acknowledges XRP's community and leadership

    Hoskinson acknowledges that XRP has a genuine user base with an active community supporting the project.

    Additionally, he said the XRP team is credible, which is critical for its long-term success. Hoskinson’s reference to XRP’s purpose implies the token’s utility in facilitating cross-border payments and other financial services.

    The Cardano founder’s comments about his XRP counterparts were significant. "…And its founders aren't on an Interpol red notice," he wrote.

    Hoskinson emphasized that XRP founders were not involved in fraud allegations, necessitating placing them on an "Interpol red notice."

    This contrasts with an earlier post where he proclaimed his intolerance of a specific project as it is "divorced from reality."

    Notably, Hoskinson was taking a subtle jab at Richard Schuele, popularly known as Richard Heart, the creator of Hex and PulseChain. Schuele is facing legal issues with the authorities over his dealings with users’ funds.

    Last month, Interpol placed Schuele on red notice over fund misappropriation. He allegedly misused $12 million on luxury goods. This follows an earlier indictment by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for fraud and violating federal securities law in 2023.

    Bridging differences with XRP community

    Hence, the Cardano founder’s comments clarify why he thinks XRP is distinct from such projects as Hex or PulseChain.

    Interestingly, in the past, Hoskinson did not see eye-to-eye with the XRP community and the Ripple team. Their disagreement stems from accusations the Ethereum team played a role in influencing the SEC to go after Ripple in 2020 in a lawsuit.

    However, Hoskinson, in an apology via a live stream in November, reconciled with the XRP community. He has even gone a step further to discuss with Ripple executives, including Brad Garlinghouse and David Schwartz, on potential partnerships.

