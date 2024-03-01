Advertisement
Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 16% in Week Full of Technological Advances

Gamza Khanzadaev
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 13:15
In a week marked by significant technological strides, Cardano's native cryptocurrency, ADA, surged by an impressive 16.5%, reaching a peak of 20% in value. The price surge propelled ADA to $0.7, consolidating its position as the eighth-largest digital asset by market capitalization, which now stands at a formidable $24.45 billion.

The surge in ADA's price was not an isolated event but rather a reflection of the substantial progress witnessed across the Cardano ecosystem. Major developments in core technology, smart contracts, scaling solutions and governance initiatives have set the stage for ADA's remarkable ascent.

ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

Cardano development week

In terms of core technology, the ledger team made significant strides by introducing reference script support for Plutus V1 in Conway. This development, coupled with bug fixes addressing stake distribution inaccuracies, lays a robust foundation for the blockchain's functionality.

Meanwhile, the Plutus team advanced smart contract implementation by initiating the Plutus contract blueprint for Plutus Tx and updating the quick start guide to streamline developer onboarding.

Scaling solutions received a boost as the Hydra team resolved critical bugs, optimized fee estimation mechanisms and implemented transaction metadata enhancements. Similarly, the Mithril team introduced a new distribution with critical updates, including improved stake distribution support and bug fixes.

On the governance front, the SanchoNet team launched a patch release to address compatibility issues and facilitate wallet upgrades. Additionally, Project Catalyst continued its momentum by onboarding 300 approved projects, emphasizing community-led accountability and transparency.

As ADA continues to attract attention and investment, the Cardano ecosystem appears poised for further growth and advancement on the burgeoning cryptocurrency landscape.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

