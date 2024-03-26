Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Sees Whale Outflows: Why Are Big Players Leaving?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Cardano gains enough strength to secure breakthroughs, but there's a catch
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 14:25
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Whale Outflows: Why Are Big Players Leaving?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano's ecosystem has recently witnessed a notable outflow of ADA held by large-scale investors. While ADA's market performance is not really affected, things that are happening in the background might affect it directly. 

    Advertisement

    Cardano's price action displays a positive technical outlook as ADA recently ascended above its 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). This technical milestone is often seen as a bullish indicator, suggesting that momentum may be building for further upside movement. The breakout above this particular EMA underscores that the rally is not just sustaining its energy but is, in fact, gaining more strength.

    ADAUSDT
    ADA/USD Chart by TradingView

    Turning to the second screenshot, it presents data on the number of large transactions juxtaposed with the price of ADA. Historically, a high number of large transactions can correlate with increased activity from whales either accumulating or distributing their holdings. 

    Related
    Bitcoin to Reach $100,000 Sooner Than Expected, Predicts Analyst

    A declining trend in large transactions, while the price remains somewhat stable or increases, could imply that whales are either distributing their holdings in anticipation of a short-term top or merely rebalancing their portfolios.

    Additionally, the chart showcases large transaction volume, which has seen a decline in tandem with the number of large transactions. This decrease in volume might indicate that while the whales are still active, they are executing fewer large-scale transfers, which could suggest a consolidation phase or a temporary reduction in significant market activity.

    However, the decrease in whale activity does not necessarily signify a mass exodus from ADA. Whale movements are not always indicative of a loss of faith in the asset's potential. Redistribution or a strategic repositioning can always be a reason behind a relative exodus of assets. But it is not necessarily a bad thing or something that would directly affect the asset's market performance.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor 'Still Betting on Bitcoin Price' as BTC Hits $71,000
    2024/03/26 15:25
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor 'Still Betting on Bitcoin Price' as BTC Hits $71,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Breaking: KuCoin and Its Founders Hit with Criminal Charges in US
    2024/03/26 15:25
    Breaking: KuCoin and Its Founders Hit with Criminal Charges in US
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ethereum Price Goes Bullish as Analyst Predicts $5,000 ETH
    2024/03/26 15:25
    Ethereum Price Goes Bullish as Analyst Predicts $5,000 ETH
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FOMO BULL CLUB: Revolutionizing Memecoin Launches with a Decentralized Launchpad
    Spectral Launches Syntax, an LLM Enabling Web3 Users to Build Autonomous Agents and Deploy Onchain Products
    $COOKIE, the Cookie3 MarketingFi Ecosystem Token, will Launch on ChainGPT Pad and Polkastarter
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor 'Still Betting on Bitcoin Price' as BTC Hits $71,000
    Breaking: KuCoin and Its Founders Hit with Criminal Charges in US
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Whale Outflows: Why Are Big Players Leaving?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD