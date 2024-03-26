Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Have Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) accumulated enough energy for further midterm rise?
    Tue, 26/03/2024 - 19:45
    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bulls are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 4.77% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the rate of ADA has broken the level of $0.6661. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and keep the price above that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.70 area shortly.

    ADA is trading at $0.6792 at the time of writing.

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than ADA, going up by 1.28%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, BNB is trading similarly to ADA, as its price has also broken the interim resistance level. 

    Related
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25

    If the upward move continues, traders are likely to see a breakout of the $600 area, followed by a further rise. 

    BNB is trading at $596 at the time of writing.

    #Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam
    2024/03/26 07:41
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies
    2024/03/26 07:41
    SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Test ATH Again? Solana (SOL) Surge Isn't Stopping, Ethereum (ETH) Paints Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
    2024/03/26 07:41
    Bitcoin (BTC) to Test ATH Again? Solana (SOL) Surge Isn't Stopping, Ethereum (ETH) Paints Symmetrical Triangle Pattern
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    tymt™ - A Game Launcher Transforming Gaming Experiences
    Xuirin Finance ($XUIRIN) Dives Into the Crypto Arena, Challenges Polygon (MATIC)
    B2Broker's $5 Million-Worth Innovation is Here - Meet B2Trader Brokerage Platform (BBP)
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26
    "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says It's "Possible" That Bitcoin Is a Scam
    SEC v. Ripple: Key Details from $2 Billion Motion for Remedies
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD