ADA and BNB Price Prediction for March 26

Bulls are trying to seize the initiative at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 4.77% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of ADA has broken the level of $0.6661. If buyers can hold the gained initiative and keep the price above that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.70 area shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.6792 at the time of writing.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than ADA, going up by 1.28%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, BNB is trading similarly to ADA, as its price has also broken the interim resistance level.

If the upward move continues, traders are likely to see a breakout of the $600 area, followed by a further rise.

BNB is trading at $596 at the time of writing.