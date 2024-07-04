Advertisement
AD

    Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Slams XRP and ADA as 'Cult Meme Coins'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Former Goldman Sachs analyst Murad Mahmudov has lambasted XRP and Cardano (ADA)
    Thu, 4/07/2024 - 15:02
    Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Slams XRP and ADA as 'Cult Meme Coins'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent social media post, former Goldman Sachs analyst Murad Mahmudov took aim at Ripple-affiliated XRP and Cardano (ADA). Mahmudov dismissed the two major alternative cryptocurrencies as "cult" meme coins. "This is the cycle when people are finally realizing that XRP and ADA were nothing other than Cult Memecoins all along," he said on X.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 11:11
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning for Bulls
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Last week, the analyst also shared his piece of advice for those who want to enter the burgeoning meme coin scene, arguing that potential buyers should focus on projects whose current market valuation is in the range from $5 million to $200 million.

    HOT Stories
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning for Bulls
    Samson Mow Reveals What's Happening to Bitcoin As It Drops Towards $57,000
    Bitcoin to $10 Million? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Robert Kiyosaki Says Yes
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Address Activated as BTC Price Plunges

    The Princeton graduate predicted that altcoins would end up outperforming every other sector of the cryptocurrency market during the current cycle.

    However, he also does not expect a major altcoin season due to the fact that the household savings of American households have mostly evaporated.

    Related
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 11:49
    Solana Meme Coin Pandiana's (PNDA) Presale Goes Live on July 4
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    XRP thrived during the 2017 bull run after recording massive gains and turning Ripple founders into some of the richest people on the planet. The cryptocurrency is still down 87% from its all-time high that was reached in January 2018, despite gaining some semblance of regulatory clarity last year. Cardano (ADA), which made waves with huge price gains during the last bullish cycle, is in the same boat. ADA is down as much as 87.8% from its record peak that was reached in September 2021.

    Mahmudov, a crypto OG, came to prominence by leading a hedge fund called Adaptive Capital. However, the hedge fund was forced to shut down after suffering from a massive crypto crash in March 2020.

    #XRP News #ADAUSD
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image 1,166,666% Profit Wakes up Ancient Bitcoin Whale
    Jul 4, 2024 - 14:56
    1,166,666% Profit Wakes up Ancient Bitcoin Whale
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Price Prediction for July 4
    Jul 4, 2024 - 14:56
    XRP Price Prediction for July 4
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 4
    Jul 4, 2024 - 14:56
    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for July 4
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pandiana $PNDA Token Presale Goes Live, Set To Overthrow Bonk, WIF, Slothana & BOME On Solana
    Venom Expands into India with Dual Listings on WazirX and CoinDCX
    Bybit Institutional Makes Dual Sponsorship for Swiss Summer Web3Fest and Crypto Valley Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Former Goldman Sachs Analyst Slams XRP and ADA as 'Cult Meme Coins'
    1,166,666% Profit Wakes up Ancient Bitcoin Whale
    XRP Price Prediction for July 4
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD