Advertisement
AD

    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano gearing up for one of its most historic upgrades
    Tue, 16/07/2024 - 15:28
    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano is preparing for one of its most historic upgrades, the Chang hard fork, and a major alert has been issued for node providers.

    Advertisement

    Intersect, a member-based organization for the Cardano ecosystem, sounds this alert in a tweet: "It's upgrade season for SPOs.  Node 9.0.0 is out and includes all the changes needed for the Conway ledger era. Better known as the first node candidate to bring on-chain decision making to Cardano mainnet."

    Cardano node v9.0 heralded a significant milestone for the Cardano blockchain, marking the completion of primary development work for the bootstrap phase of on-chain governance, with just minor updates required to add Cardano constitution elements.

    Related
    Cardano Welcomes New Releases Ahead of Chang Upgrade
    Fri, 07/12/2024 - 15:44
    Cardano Welcomes New Releases Ahead of Chang Upgrade
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano node v9.0 includes much-anticipated features, such as support for Plutus v1 reference scripts and Plutus script signatures via CIP-69. This milestone is critical to achieving the decentralized government concept outlined in CIP-1694.

    Major upgrade alert issued

    The Chang upgrade impacts the whole Cardano ecosystem, with a focus on stake pool operators (SPOs), exchanges and decentralized applications. To proceed with the upgrade, the community must have 70% of SPOs upgraded and 85% exchange liquidity on the Chang mainnet candidate - hence the need for SPOs, exchanges and dApps to upgrade to the latest Cardano node version.

    As outlined in an Intersect blog post, stake pool operators (SPOs) and exchanges are required to upgrade to the latest mainnet, hard fork-capable node candidate, version 9.0.

    Related
    Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details
    Tue, 07/09/2024 - 13:03
    Cardano Nears Historic Chang Upgrade With Major Node Release: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Exchanges are crucial to Cardano's liquidity and stability, and they must guarantee that their systems are compatible with the new node to facilitate seamless transactions and operations following the update.

    Similarly, decentralized applications (dApps) must be prepared by testing with the most recent node release. Specific modifications may vary, with noteworthy updates in Plutus v3 potentially delivering breaking changes that necessitate extensive testing.

    The Chang upgrade schedule will be defined by the community's readiness, while the hard fork date will be determined when the community meets the required SPO and exchange readiness levels.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image ETH Implied Volatility Skyrockets: What It Means
    Jul 16, 2024 - 15:21
    ETH Implied Volatility Skyrockets: What It Means
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    Jul 16, 2024 - 15:21
    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Break Major $16 Billion Milestone
    Jul 16, 2024 - 15:21
    Bitcoin ETFs Break Major $16 Billion Milestone
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Chain Conference Istanbul 2024 To Take Place on September 14-15, 2024
    Under 24 Hours to Go: The World Awaits Poodlana's Grand Launch
    Best Ways to Get Free NFTs in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano's Chang Update: Major Node Upgrade Call
    ETH Implied Volatility Skyrockets: What It Means
    Crypto Start-up Loses $8 Million to Hackers
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD