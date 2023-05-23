Cardano (ADA) Ready for Hong Kong: Here's Why

Tue, 05/23/2023 - 12:10
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano (ADA) may be instantly available for Hong Kong investors
Cardano (ADA) Ready for Hong Kong: Here's Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an exciting development for the cryptocurrency market, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced today that licensed platforms will soon be able to serve retail investors. The regulatory ruling is set to take effect on June 1, 2023, opening up new investment opportunities for Hong Kong residents.

Related
Hong Kong to Announce Retail Trader Permission to Trade Crypto: Report

One intriguing aspect of this regulatory update is the inclusion of specific requirements for tokens to be eligible for trading. The Hong Kong government stipulates that tokens must be relevant virtual assets with significant market capitalization and must be listed in at least two acceptable indices issued by independent providers.

Interestingly, the Cardano token, ADA, a well-known digital asset, stands to benefit from this development. As per the requirements, Cardano may be immediately available for trading by Hong Kong investors. This adds to the growing list of cryptocurrencies featured in prominent crypto indices. The five major crypto indices now encompass the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index (BGCI), 21Shares Bitcoin Suisse Index, Bitwise 10 Crypto Index, Nasdaq Crypto Index and WisdomTree Crypto Index. Notably, both Bitwise and WisdomTree indices include the Cardano token.

Related
Cardano Network Faces Major Problem, Swaps Take 30 Minutes

While the full list of eligible tokens is yet to be confirmed, it is highly likely that popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum will be available for trading in Hong Kong, as they are already part of all five crypto indices. Additionally, four out of the five indices include Litecoin and Polkadot, while three indices feature Solana and Bitcoin Cash.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ripple CTO Tweets How He Stores His Crypto Offline: Details
05/23/2023 - 11:56
Ripple CTO Tweets How He Stores His Crypto Offline: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB): Security Firm CertiK to Address Concerns in AMA
05/23/2023 - 11:38
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Security Firm CertiK to Address Concerns in AMA
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image KAVA Paints 40% Spike, Here's Reason Behind It
05/23/2023 - 11:13
KAVA Paints 40% Spike, Here's Reason Behind It
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Cardano (ADA) Ready for Hong Kong: Here's Why
Cardano (ADA) Ready for Hong Kong: Here's Why
Ripple CTO Tweets How He Stores His Crypto Offline: Details
Ripple CTO Tweets How He Stores His Crypto Offline: Details
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Security Firm CertiK to Address Concerns in AMA
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Security Firm CertiK to Address Concerns in AMA
KAVA Paints 40% Spike, Here's Reason Behind It
KAVA Paints 40% Spike, Here's Reason Behind It
Shanghai Inu (SHANG) up 250%, Here's Why Traders Should Be Skeptical
Shanghai Inu (SHANG) up 250%, Here's Why Traders Should Be Skeptical
XRP Price Chart Teases Explosive Upturn Ahead
XRP Price Chart Teases Explosive Upturn Ahead
SHIB Burn Figure Jumps 2,372% as Shiba Inu Price Begins to Revive
SHIB Burn Figure Jumps 2,372% as Shiba Inu Price Begins to Revive
Cardano Network Faces Major Problem, Swaps Take 30 Minutes
Cardano Network Faces Major Problem, Swaps Take 30 Minutes
SHIB's Position Challenged as PEPE Dominates Trading Firm's Portfolio
SHIB's Position Challenged as PEPE Dominates Trading Firm's Portfolio
Hong Kong to Announce Retail Trader Permission to Trade Crypto: Report
Hong Kong to Announce Retail Trader Permission to Trade Crypto: Report
Show all