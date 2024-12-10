Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Just Released Daedalus v7.0.0: Main Changes

    Vladislav Sopov
    Cardano's (ADA) most recent full node wallet releases feature new ADA delegation principles
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 16:44
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Cardano's (ADA) developer Input Output announced the release of Daedalus v7.0.0, an updated version of full-node desktop wallet software. Deadalus mechanisms are optimized for a new design of ADA delegation that is necessary for the upcoming Cardano Constitution referendum.

    Cardano's Daedalus v7 is out: What changed?

    Input Output Global, the development entity behind PoS blockchain Cardano (ADA), announced the release of a new version of Daedalus, its full-node wallet software. Daedalus v7.0.0 arrives with major changes of the ADA delegation mechanism.

    The new release, which was revealed by IOG today, Dec. 10, 2024, enables users to delegate their voting power to delegated representatives (DReps), as voting actors in Cardano's (ADA) governance mechanism.

    Also, with Daedalus v7.0.0, ADA wallets can choose an automatic voting option (abstain or no confidence), ensuring that the Daedalus community has a voice in crucial developments for Cardano (ADA).

    Daedalus v7.0.0 build is now available in mainnet, pre-prod and preview iterations. The team of IOG reiterated that the ADA community should be ultra-cautious about Daedalus-related scams.

    ADA community to vote on Cardano Constitution in January 2025

    Namely, Cardanians should always keep in mind that Daedalus full node wallet is only available for desktops. All announcements regarding "mobile Daedalus" wallets and ADA delegation in them are blatant scams.

    Also, in the new voting tab, users can select their registration preference for each wallet held in Daedalus. Existing users will get a prompt to update via the Daedalus newsfeed.  

    As covered by U.Today previously, Cardano (ADA) inches closer to the greatest referendum in years. In January 2025, the ADA community will approve or reject Cardano Constitution, an ambitious decentralization principles code.

    In early December, Cardano's Constitution draft was approved by a convention in Buenos Aires.

    #Cardano News
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

