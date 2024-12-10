Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Cardano Bull Dan Gambardello Sets Timeline for ADA to Hit $3

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dan Gambardello sets huge price target for Cardano
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 13:14
    Cardano Bull Dan Gambardello Sets Timeline for ADA to Hit $3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dan Gambardello, the founder of Crypto Capital Venture, is bullish on Cardano (ADA) breaking new price levels as early as January. Gambardello, in an X post, says ADA could hit $2 based on the "cycle data."

    Advertisement

    Path to $3: Gambardello's cycle analysis

    Gambardello maintains that Cardano’s spike to $2 will occur faster than the market anticipates. He believes that, based on technical analysis, historical price cycles, upgrades or other macroeconomic factors, ADA could hit $2 in the near term.

    Related
    915 Million in Open Interest, Cardano Makes Way for Big Leap
    Sat, 12/07/2024 - 14:30
    915 Million in Open Interest, Cardano Makes Way for Big Leap
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    "According to cycle data, the pump back to $3 could realistically occur by January 10," Gambardello stated.

    This suggests that ADA could achieve new price levels within the second week of the first month of 2025. During its bull run, ADA last reached the $3 level Gambardello pegged in August 2021.

    However, to stay conservative, Gambardello has adjusted his timeline for ADA to hit $3 to Jan. 24. This timeline allows for possible delays in market reaction or if Cardano’s momentum experiences a slower-than-expected price surge.

    Current performance and investor sentiment

    Gambardello’s post implies that he has posited that ADA will hit a possible all-time high (ATH) in the current bull cycle. This price recovery relies on historical trends and ongoing positive sentiment surrounding ADA in the broader crypto space.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    Sun, 12/08/2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    While this might motivate investors to consider purchasing the asset, experts say Gambardello’s bullish stance remains a speculative guess. They maintain that other factors could derail Cardano’s rally to new levels.

    In the meantime, ADA has seen a remarkable surge in its Open Interest amid its bullish YTD performance. The OI figures suggest traders are increasing their purchases. This could support ADA reaching new peak levels predicted by Gambardello.

    As of this writing, the ADA price was exchanging for $1.03, down by 8.22% in the last 24 hours. Cardano rose by $1.15 in earlier trading before experiencing this drop.

    #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 10, 2024 - 13:10
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin Statement Echoes 15 Years Later Amid Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 10, 2024 - 12:57
    Elon Musk Stuns PEPE Army with Gladiator Movie Post, Coin Up 14%
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mandala Chain (Powered by Polkadot) Secures $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Bull Dan Gambardello Sets Timeline for ADA to Hit $3
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin Statement Echoes 15 Years Later Amid Market Sell-off
    Elon Musk Stuns PEPE Army with Gladiator Movie Post, Coin Up 14%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD