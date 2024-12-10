Cardano Bull Dan Gambardello Sets Timeline for ADA to Hit $3

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dan Gambardello, the founder of Crypto Capital Venture, is bullish on Cardano (ADA) breaking new price levels as early as January. Gambardello, in an X post, says ADA could hit $2 based on the "cycle data."

Path to $3: Gambardello's cycle analysis

Gambardello maintains that Cardano’s spike to $2 will occur faster than the market anticipates. He believes that, based on technical analysis, historical price cycles, upgrades or other macroeconomic factors, ADA could hit $2 in the near term.

The Cardano pump to $2 will likely be here sooner than most people realize.



And according to cycle data, the pump back to $3 could realistically occur by January 10.



"According to cycle data, the pump back to $3 could realistically occur by January 10," Gambardello stated.

This suggests that ADA could achieve new price levels within the second week of the first month of 2025. During its bull run, ADA last reached the $3 level Gambardello pegged in August 2021.

However, to stay conservative, Gambardello has adjusted his timeline for ADA to hit $3 to Jan. 24. This timeline allows for possible delays in market reaction or if Cardano’s momentum experiences a slower-than-expected price surge.

Current performance and investor sentiment

Gambardello’s post implies that he has posited that ADA will hit a possible all-time high (ATH) in the current bull cycle. This price recovery relies on historical trends and ongoing positive sentiment surrounding ADA in the broader crypto space.

While this might motivate investors to consider purchasing the asset, experts say Gambardello’s bullish stance remains a speculative guess. They maintain that other factors could derail Cardano’s rally to new levels.

In the meantime, ADA has seen a remarkable surge in its Open Interest amid its bullish YTD performance. The OI figures suggest traders are increasing their purchases. This could support ADA reaching new peak levels predicted by Gambardello.

As of this writing, the ADA price was exchanging for $1.03, down by 8.22% in the last 24 hours. Cardano rose by $1.15 in earlier trading before experiencing this drop.