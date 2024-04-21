Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Price Soars to Key Major Level at 50 Cents: What's Next?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) price surges beyond crucial 50 cents per token level, sparking speculation on its next moves
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 15:31
    Cardano (ADA) Price Soars to Key Major Level at 50 Cents: What's Next?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent turn of events, the price of Cardano (ADA) has surged beyond the crucial 50 cents per token threshold, marking a significant milestone for the popular cryptocurrency. Over the past two days, ADA experienced an impressive rally, climbing nearly 20% from its recent lows.

    Advertisement

    This resurgence comes on the heels of a period of uncertainty for ADA, with the cryptocurrency grappling with volatile market conditions. Just last Friday, ADA was trading at $0.4227, but a surge in bullish momentum propelled it to $0.5083 per token, breaching the half-dollar mark.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Might Surge 75% Based on This Indicator; Here's Why

    Analyzing ADA's price chart reveals intriguing possibilities for its future trajectory. Notably, the $0.46 level emerges as a crucial area of support, having been successfully defended by buyers following a substantial downturn on April 13. This level has proven resilient in the past, serving as a launchpad for ADA's impressive 19% surge on Dec. 8 and as a point of consolidation during January.

    ""
    ADA to USD by CoinMarketCap

    Maintaining stability above the $0.46 mark could pave the way for ADA to ascend toward the next significant resistance zone around $0.61. However, should the Cardano token falter and dip below the half-dollar threshold, with $0.46 acting as the critical support level, a retreat to $0.39 per ADA could be in the cards.

    Related
    Cardano Foundation CEO Talks New Era for Cardano as ADA Evolves

    As ADA enthusiasts and investors closely monitor these developments, speculation abounds regarding the cryptocurrency's next moves. With the 50 cents per token barrier breached, attention now shifts to whether ADA can consolidate its gains and build momentum for further upside potential.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for April 21
    2024/04/21 15:26
    XRP Price Prediction for April 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Rare Anomaly Breaks Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Whale Metric
    2024/04/21 15:26
    Rare Anomaly Breaks Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Whale Metric
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image XRP Skyrockets 10%, Here's Next Major Target to Watch
    2024/04/21 15:26
    XRP Skyrockets 10%, Here's Next Major Target to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Ready To Fight Lands 1-2 Punch: Mike Tyson Joins as Ambassador, RTF Token Opens for Trading on the 24th
    XVC Tech Announces Strategic Investment in TradeTogether to Enhance Web3 Wealth Management
    Blockchain Life 2024 Thunderstruck in Dubai
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Soars to Key Major Level at 50 Cents: What's Next?
    XRP Price Prediction for April 21
    Rare Anomaly Breaks Shiba Inu (SHIB) Key Whale Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD