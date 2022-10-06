Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 6

Thu, 10/06/2022 - 15:13
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Cardano (ADA) outperform other coins from top 10 list?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for October 6
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Even though there was a slight correction on the market, most of the coins' rates have continued rising.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by almost 1% since yesterday.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the growth, Cardano (ADA) is looking bearish on the hourly chart as the price is coming back to the local support level at $0.4281. If the drop continues until the end of the day, traders might see the test of $0.4240 soon.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation remains uncertain as none of the sides is dominating now. If buyers want to start the growth, they need to return the rate to the $0.47-$0.48 zone.

Related
SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 4

Moreover, the falling volume confirms ongoing sideways trading.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, bears remain more powerful than bulls as the price is still located near the support level at $0.4019. If buyers lose the vital $0.40 mark, a sharp drop may lead to the test of the $0.35 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.4311 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 6
10/06/2022 - 17:02
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for October 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Ripple's Defense in SEC Lawsuit Might Be Crypto's Best Chance: Stuart Alderoty
10/06/2022 - 16:08
Ripple's Defense in SEC Lawsuit Might Be Crypto's Best Chance: Stuart Alderoty
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Is Ripple Ready?
10/06/2022 - 15:58
SWIFT to Undergo Massive Upgrade, Is Ripple Ready?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya