ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 5

Bulls could not hold the initiative for a long time as most of the coins have come back to the red zone.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 1.59% since yesterday.
Despite the fall, Binance Coin (BNB) remains bullish as the price keeps trading above the support level at $286.6. At the moment, the more likely scenario is sideways trading in the range of $290-$295 so that buyers can accumulate more power for a further upward move.
BNB is trading at $290.8 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) has followed the drop of Binance Coin (BNB), going down by 1.45%.
Unlike Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) is looking more bearish than bullish as the price is coming back to the $0.42 level. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a sharp drop to the support zone at $0.40.
ADA is trading at $0.4261 at press time.