SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 4

Tue, 10/04/2022 - 15:56
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coin from top 10 list has biggest growth potential?
SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 4
Bulls keep their dominance as the prices of most of the coins are rising.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 3.63% over the last 24 hours.

SOL/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily chart, the price of SOL is approaching the local resistance level at $34.84. If the daily candle closes near it with no long wicks, the altcoin may start its midterm bull run as enough power has been accumulated for a continued move.

If that happens, it can lead to the test of the $40 zone.

SOL is trading at $34.30 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 6%.

MATIC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, MATIC has entered the midterm bullish zone after the breakout of the $0.83 level. If buyers can hold this mark until the end of the day, traders can expect a further rise to the resistance area around $0.90 by the end of the month.

MATIC is trading at $0.8399 at press time.

