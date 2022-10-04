SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 4

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls keep their dominance as the prices of most of the coins are rising.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 3.63% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of SOL is approaching the local resistance level at $34.84. If the daily candle closes near it with no long wicks, the altcoin may start its midterm bull run as enough power has been accumulated for a continued move.

If that happens, it can lead to the test of the $40 zone.

SOL is trading at $34.30 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 6%.

On the daily chart, MATIC has entered the midterm bullish zone after the breakout of the $0.83 level. If buyers can hold this mark until the end of the day, traders can expect a further rise to the resistance area around $0.90 by the end of the month.

MATIC is trading at $0.8399 at press time.