SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 4

Bulls keep their dominance as the prices of most of the coins are rising.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 3.63% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the price of SOL is approaching the local resistance level at $34.84. If the daily candle closes near it with no long wicks, the altcoin may start its midterm bull run as enough power has been accumulated for a continued move.
If that happens, it can lead to the test of the $40 zone.
SOL is trading at $34.30 at press time.
MATIC/USD
MATIC is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 6%.
On the daily chart, MATIC has entered the midterm bullish zone after the breakout of the $0.83 level. If buyers can hold this mark until the end of the day, traders can expect a further rise to the resistance area around $0.90 by the end of the month.
MATIC is trading at $0.8399 at press time.