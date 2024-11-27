Cardano (ADA) Millionaires Unleash Epic $130 Million Shopping Spree

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) whales bought over 130 million ADA during the recent price dip, according to prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez. The price drop mentioned by the analyst occurred when the price of ADA dropped by almost 20% this week from Monday to Tuesday. As a result of this action, the price of the Cardano token saw a drop from as high as $1.0778 to as low as $0.8743. After the local bottom was found in this zone, the price of ADA began to recover and is currently quoted at $0.984 per token.

In the midst of all this price volatility, it can be seen that the total amount of wallets holding between 100 million ADA and 1 billion ADA has increased to 3.2 billion ADA.

This type of dip-buying behavior often shows that big investors are making calculated moves to take advantage of market fluctuations. They use temporary declines to strengthen their positions at a more favorable cost basis.

For Cardano, this wave of buying suggests that the recent price movements are part of a broader upward trajectory, not the start of a prolonged bearish phase. The effects of such actions often go beyond the immediate price changes, influencing broader sentiment and reinforcing perceptions of strength within the asset's market.

In total, the price of ADA has risen 188.5% since the beginning of November, reaching a high not seen since the spring of 2022.

If the massive whale buying is indeed indicative of a bullish bias prevailing on ADA, then based on Fibonacci projections, we can expect the price of the token to reach as high as $2.453 per ADA or even higher to $8.30. The previous all-time high for the price of ADA is currently $3.10.