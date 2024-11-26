    Cardano Makes History with First ZK Smart Contract

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Input Output says the deployment of first ZK smart contract on the Cardano mainnet represent a "significant step forward in the use of zero-knowledge proofs"
    Tue, 26/11/2024 - 17:14
    Cardano Makes History with First ZK Smart Contract
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to dcSpark co-founder Sebastien Guillemot, the very first ZK (zero-knowledge) smart contract has been deployed on the Cardano mainnet. 

    This marks the start of the era of ZK applications on the popular blockchain network. 

    The transaction was performed by Cardano developer Input Output with the help of Halo 2 for ZK verification on the blockchain's mainnet. 

    HOT Stories
    Cardano Makes History with First ZK Smart Contract
    ‘I Have Owned and Backed Crypto’ Since Very Early Times: Jim Cramer
    Ripple CEO Secures “60 Minutes” Interview
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Secured: What's Next? Bitcoin (BTC) Delivers Hidden Signal, Toncoin (TON) Next to Skyrocket?

    As explained by Input Output, the first transaction was meant to lock the funds. The second transaction, which required the verification of the Halo2-generated ZK proof, was performed in order to unlock the funds. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Open Interest Soars 15% to Hit New High
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 15:28
    Cardano (ADA) Open Interest Soars 15% to Hit New High
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The unlocking transaction required a 2.03 ADA ($1.9) fee, which is "reasonably low," according to Input Output. 

    The Halo 2 zkSNARK proving system, which was created by Zcash creator Electric Coin Company, makes it possible to create and verify cryptographic zk-SNARKs proofs without a need for a trusted setup. 

    In a lengthy social media thread, Input Output explained the benefits of the Halo 2 cryptographic technique, which makes it possible to prove that a computation was performed correctly without revealing its details. The Cardano developer specifically mentioned the fact that recursive proofs as one of the most notable features of Halo 2. They make it possible to increase scalability and interoperability by breaking down computations into smaller parts. 

    Related
    Britain's Crypto Regulation Regime to Go Live in 2026
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 15:56
    Britain's Crypto Regulation Regime to Go Live in 2026
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    "We still have more work to do. But this test by IO Research represents a significant step forward in the use of zero-knowledge proofs with Cardano, bringing with it a powerful combination of scalability, efficiency, and further enhanced security," Input Output said. 

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 26, 2024 - 16:15
    XRP Price on Verge: Here's What Bollinger Bands Show
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 26, 2024 - 16:07
    Bitcoin to Reach $740,000? Pantera Capital CEO Issues BTC Prediction
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Precisely Identifies Quality Projects and Officially Launches Lamina1 (L1)
    Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-A-Thon: 100,000 USDT in Exciting Prizes
    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Makes History with First ZK Smart Contract
    XRP Price on Verge: Here's What Bollinger Bands Show
    Bitcoin to Reach $740,000? Pantera Capital CEO Issues BTC Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD