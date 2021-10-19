woj
Cardano (ADA) Chosen by Australians, Dogecoin (DOGE) Number One in the U.S.: CoinMarketCap Report

company news
Tue, 10/19/2021 - 14:43
Vladislav Sopov
Are we still early? CoinMarketCap shares results of new report on the state of crypto mass adoption
Cardano (ADA) Chosen by Australians, Dogecoin (DOGE) Number One in the U.S.: CoinMarketCap Report
Contents
CoinMarketCap, a flagship cryptocurrency analytical dashboard, shares the results of a recent survey that studied cryptocurrency adoption in 22 countries.

One in nine adults owns cryptocurrencies

According to statistics shared by CoinMarketCap's Connor Sephton, 11.4% of adults polled shared that they own cryptocurrency assets.

Nigeria is the undisputed leader among all 22 countries reviewed: 24.2% of its adult population have chosen cryptocurrencies as a store of value.

Then, the scholars registered impressive crypto adoption rates in Malaysia and Australia with 18% and 17%, respectively.
Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, India, the Philippines, Mexico and the U.S. are also listed in the top 10 by crypto penetration rate.

To provide context, only 4.6% of Japanese adults reported that they hold cryptocurrencies.

ADA, DOGE, BNB, Ether: Various countries, various leaders

It is interesting that every country has its own favorite cryptocurrency. Overhyped memetic token Dogecoin (DOGE) is preferred by U.S. cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

The majority of Australian crypto holders own ADA, the core native asset of largest proof-of-stake (PoS) network Cardano.

How Many People Are Ready to Use Crypto for Purchasing Right Now? Exeno Survey Answers

Indonesian crypto fans often hold Binance Coin (BNB), the utility asset of world-leading crypto exchange Binance, while Singaporeans are more interested in Ethereum.

