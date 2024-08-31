    Bye MATIC, Hi POL: What Does This Mean for Polygon and Crypto?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Polygon blockchain is set to undergo its most profound upgrade in 2024
    Sat, 31/08/2024 - 16:30
    Bye MATIC, Hi POL: What Does This Mean for Polygon and Crypto?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    On Sept. 4, 2024, Polygon (MATIC), one of the largest EVM blockchains, will proceed toward a crucial phase of its token migration. The new cryptocurrency, POL, will be leveraged by Polygon as a gas and staking currency with more functions to come.

    Polygon replaces MATIC with POL on Sept. 4, paves path for AggLayer

    On Wednesday, Sept. 4, Polygon will replace MATIC as its gas currency and staking token. The new asset POL will act as the backbone for Polygon's tokenomics, staking design, and will fuel the next phases of its growth, an official team statement says.

    In the coming stages of Polygon's evolution, the community will be able to decide to expand the utility of POL to serve a crucial role in AggLayer, an upcoming blockchain aggregation tool by Polygon.

    Advertisement

    POL is introduced by the Polygon team as a hyperproductive token that can be used to provide valuable services to any chain in the Polygon network, including AggLayer itself.

    As covered by U.Today, the first announcement of the transition to POL made headlines in July 2023. The radical upgrade was approved by the MATIC audience.

    Related
    Polygon (MATIC) Announces Major Rebranding, Introduces POL Token and Community Treasury Fees
    Thu, 07/13/2023 - 14:29
    Polygon (MATIC) Announces Major Rebranding, Introduces POL Token and Community Treasury Fees
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    Testnet migration to POL was successfully organized last July. The upgrade is part of a multi-year technical road map dubbed Polygon 2.0.

    Major exchanges support MATIC-to-POL migration

    In order to have their MATIC holdings upgraded to POL, various groups of Polygon ecosystem members should take various steps.

    Holders of MATIC on Polygon PoS will not have to take any action as the upgrade here is performed automatically. Neither will MATIC stakers and delegators on Ethereum (ETH).

    By contrast, holders of MATIC on Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM and in CEXes may have to migrate either through migration instruments or by calling the smart contract themselves.

    On CEXes, the migration procedures will be launched by their teams. Some of Tier 1 CEXes, including the likes of Binance and OKX, have already signaled their support for Polygon's token upgrade.

    #Polygon (MATIC) News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 31, 2024 - 15:32
    100,000,000 ADA in Liquidity: Cardano-Based Protocol Shares Update
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Aug 31, 2024 - 15:03
    Early SHIB Whale Makes Unexpected Move With Trillions of Tokens
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Mining 2025. AI Mining and ASIC Shares
    ViaBTC Supports LTC+DOGE+BEL Merged Mining to Boost Miners' Profits by 17%
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Might be on Track for Bullish September as RCO Finance (RCOF) Has All Chances to Rally
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bye MATIC, Hi POL: What Does This Mean for Polygon and Crypto?
    100,000,000 ADA in Liquidity: Cardano-Based Protocol Shares Update
    Early SHIB Whale Makes Unexpected Move With Trillions of Tokens
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD