Bybit Launches Unmatched "Deposit Blast-Off": Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bybit, a leading crypto spot and derivatives trading platform, has launched "Deposit Blast-Off”. With this first-time deposit campaign, new users are eligible for up to $3,000 in bonuses per user.

Bybit Welcomes New Traders With Exciting Promotional Campaign: Introducing Deposit Blast-Off

Deposit Blast-Off, Bybit’s large-scale promotional campaign, will be taking place from 10:00AM UTC Oct.18 - 10:00AM UTC Nov. 18, 2021, according to a team from the crypto exchange.

Image by Bybit

Bybit is rewarding new traders for making their first-ever deposits with this month-long initiative. With Bybit, crypto newbies can receive up to $3,000 bonus with their deposits. The accurate bonus rate can be checked in a detailed explanation of promo rules.

In addition, active traders with at least $100,000 in trading volume will be eligible for a special promo. Bybit newcomers who reach this milestone before 10:00 AM UTC, November 25, 2021, will be included in a lucky draw to compete for a grand prize of 0.1 Bitcoin (BTC). At press time, this prize is equivalent to $6,200.

To be eligible for the promotional activities, users must register and make their first-time deposits within seven (7) days upon registration.

This campaign includes a wide range of assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Eos (EOS), Stellar Lumens (XLM), Aave (AAVE), Compound (COMP), SushiSwap (SUSHI), Uniswap (UNI), Yearn.Finance (YFI), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA).

BIT, a token that was recently introduced on the Bybit Launchpad, is also eligible for the promotion.

All rewards will be distributed within 15 working days after the initial deposit. Users are required to hold their tokens until the issuance of bonus and promo coupons.

Bybit: New-gen crypto trading system for professionals and newcomers

Introduced in March 2018, Bybit is one of the most technically advanced crypto trading platforms. Bybit has onboarded millions of users with varying levels of cryptocurrency expertise.

Besides offering cryptocurrency trading, the ByFi Centre on Bybit is a gateway to advanced DeFi offerings, where users can participate in staking and yield-earning activities. The Bybit team has released smartphone applications for iOS and Android devices. Bybit’s Google Play application has a 5.0 rating, with 88,703 reviews.

Bybit offers an affiliate and referral program that allows its users to monetize their social media influence. Also, it has released the Bybit Learn center for newcomers to crypto.

Tailored for an enormous inflow of orders, the Smart Trading System is Bybit’s novel trading engine architecture. Bybit guarantees stable and secure trading even during periods of volatility spikes: its order-matching system handles up to 100,000 transactions per second. Such impressive speed is achieved without compromising security and user experience.

To ensure the best pricing of contracts, Bybit offers its clients deep liquidity for all trading pairs available. Bybit’s dual-price mechanism is one of its most outstanding pricing features.

Bybit’s powerful API is suitable for a wide range of third-party integrations, pushing data to partners once every 20 milliseconds. Its system works with 99.99% uptime, which is unsurpassed among cryptocurrency exchanges.

The customer support unit at Bybit is online 24/7 with multilingual assistance to ensure an unmatched and comfortable experience for retail and sophisticated traders across all contract types.