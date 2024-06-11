Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 11

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect local bounce back of SHIB by end of week?
    Tue, 11/06/2024 - 10:43
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 11
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are not ready for a reversal yet, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has decline by 2.39% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is looking bearish on the local chart. If the breakout of the support occurs, one can expect a test of the $0.000022 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bears keep controlling the situation on the market. If the situation does not change, traders ay witness a test of the $0.000021-$0.00002150 range within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is on its way to testing the support of $0.00002078. 

    Related
    Sun, 06/09/2024 - 13:49
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the wekely candle closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to $0.000018.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002222 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for June 11
    Jun 11, 2024 - 10:37
    XRP Price Prediction for June 11
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Solana Meme Coin Creator Bought 95% of His Own Supply
    Jun 11, 2024 - 10:37
    Solana Meme Coin Creator Bought 95% of His Own Supply
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns 7,912,388 Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,814%
    Jun 11, 2024 - 10:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns 7,912,388 Tokens as Burn Rate Shoots up 2,814%
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ceτi AI Secures $80M of NVIDIA GPUs and Hardware to Expand Global AI Infrastructure Network by 25x
    World’s First EVM compatible L2 for Solana set to launch in 2024, Solana VM Raised Over $1,000,000 in $SVM Presale
    Solnarize Launches Presale, Raises Over 200 SOL Within Minutes
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 11
    XRP Price Prediction for June 11
    Solana Meme Coin Creator Bought 95% of His Own Supply
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD