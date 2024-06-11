SHIB Price Prediction for June 11

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are not ready for a reversal yet, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has decline by 2.39% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the rate of SHIB is looking bearish on the local chart. If the breakout of the support occurs, one can expect a test of the $0.000022 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bears keep controlling the situation on the market. If the situation does not change, traders ay witness a test of the $0.000021-$0.00002150 range within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is on its way to testing the support of $0.00002078.

If the wekely candle closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a move to $0.000018.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002222 at press time.