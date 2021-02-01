BTC Peers to Take Users Deep into the World of Crypto

Mon, 02/01/2021 - 15:22
article image
Yuri Molchan
BTC Peers news website will guide readers around the cryptocurrency and blockchain sphere by offering most recent and top-notch pieces of news
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

BTC Peers is one of the most undervalued news outlets covering topics related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

It is good for both newbies to crypto and seasoned users of decentralized digital currencies. News is not the only value that the website offers, but it also has a wide range of opinion articles and press releases from companies working in the aforementioned spheres.

The news is published on a regular basis with coverage of the most recent and important events in the sphere of cryptocurrencies and DLT.

Aside from that, BTC Peers offers educational articles about various coins, tokens and top players in the digital and fintech spheres.

Analysis is another useful section on this news site, which can be handy not only for traders, and covers a wide range of crypto world spheres: the DeFi sphere, crypto exchanges, digital assets, the impact of the Chinese pandemic on the global economy and even starting a career in the crypto sphere from scratch.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

