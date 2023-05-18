Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for May 18

Which cryptocurrencies are ready for trend reversal?
Buyers are again back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's growth, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is not ready yet for a continued rise. If bulls want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the price to at least the $28,000 zone. Only in that case is there a chance to see a further upward move.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,198 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.32%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC), as none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The falling volume confirms the sideways trading of the main altcoin. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the range of $1,775-$1,850 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

Ethereum is trading at $1,813 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest gainer today, rocketing by 5.21%.

The rate of XRP keeps rising after a bounce back of the support level at $0.4101. However, it is too early to think about a trend reversal, as bears remain powerful. If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to fix the price above the $0.48 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4609 at press time.

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has grown by 1.20%.

Today's slight rise has not affected the general picture of BNB as the price remains trading below the interim level at $315.3. Until the return above the mentioned mark happens, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing drop. In this case, the fall may continue to the $300 zone.

BNB is trading at $311.5 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is not an exception to the rule, going up by 2%.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has once again made a false breakout of the $0.38 mark. It means that bulls have not accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative. Respectively, one can expect a fall to the $0.3650-$0.37 area shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.3734 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

