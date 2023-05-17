XRP Price Analysis for May 17

Original U.Today article

The market keeps going down; however, there are some exceptions to this rule.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 4.54% against the decline of other cryptocurrencies.

On the local chart, the price of XRP is fighting for a support level at $0.4399. If bears win and the bar closure happens below it, the fall is likely to continue to the zone of $0.4350.

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. The rate has bounced off the $0.46 zone, which means buyers are not ready yet to seize the initiative. If the situation does not change until the end of the day, traders may expect a fall to $0.4350 area shortly.

On the weekly chart, XRP remains weak as the price is located near the support level at $0.4101. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, the breakout may lead to a sharp drop to the $0.38-$0.40 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4387 at press time.