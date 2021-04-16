Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for April 16

On the last working day of the week, the cryptocurrency market has faced a dump; however, some coins could even rise. Mainly, DOGE has rocketed by more than 150% over the last day.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
The vital statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and DOGE:

Name

Ticker

Market Cap

Price 

Volume (24h)

Change (24h)

Bitcoin

BTC

 $1,136,189,158,459 $61,420.11 $77,670,405,570 -2.64%

Ethereum

ETH

 $272,829,066,970 $2,413.17 $35,277,005,453 -1.99%

Binance Coin

BNB

 $76,319,500,093 $509.78 $6,152,437,029 -7.20%

Cardano

ADA

 $43,339,243,851 $1.39 $5,504,119,427 -5.88%

DOGE

DOGE

 $50,632,566,072 $0.3572 $64,733,084,994 166%

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has rested the support at $60,000 and bounced off, showing a 2.64% decrease.

It means that buyers are not going to give this area so easily to bulls. In this case, one might expect a correction to the nearest resistance zone at $62,000-$62,500 shortly.

Bitcoin is trading at $61,427 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is less bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the chief altcoin has gone down by 2%.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the current drop is likely to be considered a correction to gain more liquidity before setting new peaks.

However, at the moment, the more likely price action is a bounceoff to $2,477.

Ethereum is trading at $2,417 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the main loser today as the price of the native exchange token has decreased by 7%.

Binance Coin (BNB) is about to follow the Ethereum scenario as buyers might seize the short-term initiative and get the price to the resistance at the zone around $600. However, it is too early to consider the setting of new peaks.

BNB is trading at $508 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the second-most falling coin today. The rate of it has declined by 5.88%.

Cardano has also bounced back to the support level at $1.33, which means that this level plays a key role for bulls. In terms of the near-term price projection, traders might expect the restest of the resistance at $1.44 soon.

Cardano is trading at $1.41 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the coin of the day as its rate has blasted by a whopping 166%. Moreover, the coin is in fifth place on the CoinMarketCap ranking.

However, a correction is more likely than a decline. In this regard, a drop may occur soon, to the support level of $0.32. The growth potential may not have ended, though the asset needs more power to keep the trend going.

DOGE is trading at $0.3788 at press time.

 
