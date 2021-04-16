BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and DOGE Price Analysis for April 16

On the last working day of the week, the cryptocurrency market has faced a dump; however, some coins could even rise. Mainly, DOGE has rocketed by more than 150% over the last day.
The vital statistics for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA) and DOGE:
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Market Cap
|
Price
|
Volume (24h)
|
Change (24h)
|
Bitcoin
|
BTC
|$1,136,189,158,459
|$61,420.11
|$77,670,405,570
|-2.64%
|
Ethereum
|
ETH
|$272,829,066,970
|$2,413.17
|$35,277,005,453
|-1.99%
|
Binance Coin
|
BNB
|$76,319,500,093
|$509.78
|$6,152,437,029
|-7.20%
|
Cardano
|
ADA
|$43,339,243,851
|$1.39
|$5,504,119,427
|-5.88%
|
DOGE
|
DOGE
|$50,632,566,072
|$0.3572
|$64,733,084,994
|166%
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has rested the support at $60,000 and bounced off, showing a 2.64% decrease.
It means that buyers are not going to give this area so easily to bulls. In this case, one might expect a correction to the nearest resistance zone at $62,000-$62,500 shortly.
Bitcoin is trading at $61,427 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is less bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate of the chief altcoin has gone down by 2%.
From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is more bullish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the current drop is likely to be considered a correction to gain more liquidity before setting new peaks.
However, at the moment, the more likely price action is a bounceoff to $2,477.
Ethereum is trading at $2,417 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the main loser today as the price of the native exchange token has decreased by 7%.
Binance Coin (BNB) is about to follow the Ethereum scenario as buyers might seize the short-term initiative and get the price to the resistance at the zone around $600. However, it is too early to consider the setting of new peaks.
BNB is trading at $508 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the second-most falling coin today. The rate of it has declined by 5.88%.
Cardano has also bounced back to the support level at $1.33, which means that this level plays a key role for bulls. In terms of the near-term price projection, traders might expect the restest of the resistance at $1.44 soon.
Cardano is trading at $1.41 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE is the coin of the day as its rate has blasted by a whopping 166%. Moreover, the coin is in fifth place on the CoinMarketCap ranking.
However, a correction is more likely than a decline. In this regard, a drop may occur soon, to the support level of $0.32. The growth potential may not have ended, though the asset needs more power to keep the trend going.
DOGE is trading at $0.3788 at press time.