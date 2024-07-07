Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 7

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can next week become bullish for Toncoin (TON)?
    Sun, 7/07/2024 - 16:50
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The end of the week is bearish for most coins, according to CoinStats.

    TON chart by CoinStats

    TON/USD

    The price of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 3% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local level of $7.45. If buyers fail to seize the initiative by the end of the day, the decline might continue to the vital area of $7 tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the candle is about to close in the red zone, which means bulls have not accumulated enough energy to grow.

    In this case, there is a chance of a further decline to the support level of $6.72 within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger chart, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume. All in all, consolidation around the $7 zone is the more likely scenario.

    TON is trading at $7.284 at press time.

    #TON Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

