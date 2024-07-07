Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for July 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is bearish for most coins, according to CoinStats.

TON chart by CoinStats

TON/USD

The price of Toncoin (TON) has dropped by 3% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local level of $7.45. If buyers fail to seize the initiative by the end of the day, the decline might continue to the vital area of $7 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the candle is about to close in the red zone, which means bulls have not accumulated enough energy to grow.

In this case, there is a chance of a further decline to the support level of $6.72 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, neither buyers nor sellers are controlling the situation on the market. Such a statement is also confirmed by low volume. All in all, consolidation around the $7 zone is the more likely scenario.

TON is trading at $7.284 at press time.