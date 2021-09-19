Ekta
Ekta
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 19

Price Predictions
Sun, 09/19/2021 - 14:08
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins can withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC)?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 19
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls could not seize the initiative, and all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) Has lost the least from the list as the rate of the chief coin has gone down by 2.20% over the last day, while the price change over the past 7 days has accounted for +3%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is stuck in the narrow channel between the resistance at $48,465 and the zone of the most liquidity at $46,548. The trading volume is at its lowest levels, which means that traders have not accumulated enough power for a big move.

Related
BTC, DOT and EOS Price Analysis for September 17

In this case, one needs to pay close attention to the resistance, the breakout of which may lead to growth to $50,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $47,381 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum is the biggest loser today as the main altcoin has lost 4% of its price share.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView
ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is more bearish than Bitcoin (BTC) as the altcoin could not fix above the $3,500 mark.

Related
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 15

At the moment, a more likely price action is a test of the liquidity zone around $3,200, where a potential bounceback might happen.

Ethereum is trading at $3,347 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is also not an exception to the rule as it has been located in a downtrend for the past 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

XRP is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as neither sellers nor buyers can dominate the market. However, the price is located closer to the support at $1.0133, which means that currently bears are more powerful than bulls. In this case, they can fully seize the initiative if the price breaks the support and fixes below it on the daily chart.

XRP is trading at $1.0624 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Opening Account on XRP Ledger Is Now Two Times Cheaper
09/19/2021 - 18:14
Opening Account on XRP Ledger Is Now Two Times Cheaper
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 19
09/19/2021 - 14:08
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Three Arrows Capital Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Dominance Is Irrelevant
09/19/2021 - 10:14
Three Arrows Capital Co-Founder Says Bitcoin Dominance Is Irrelevant
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya