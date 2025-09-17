SHIB Price Prediction for September 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some coins keep setting new local peaks, while others have returned to the red zone, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 0.72% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of the meme coin is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.00001319. If the daily candle closes near the resistance or below it, one can expect a test of the $0.00001290 area shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is neither bullish nor bearish. The price of SHIB is within yesterday's bar, which means neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough strength to seize the initiative.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.000013-$0.00001320 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. Buyers may start thinking about a further upward move only if a resistance breakout happens.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001305 at press time.