1,000,000,000,000 SHIB Grab Sparks New Whale Mystery for Shiba Inu Coin

The Arkham data showed that almost 1,000,000,000,000 SHIB moved into wallet "0x2CC8" overnight, and it is now sitting at around $13 million at $0.0000129 per coin. The address shot to the top of the inflow charts after a 532.8-billion-SHIB-worth-about-$6.99-million transfer went through a Wintermute hot wallet.

Wintermute's Kraken lines show the trail: 8.3 billion, 10.4 billion, 9.4 billion SHIB sent in quick tranches, then heavy moves of 466.7 billion, 485 billion and 512.6 billion SHIB — with each clearing $6 million.

Everything pointed to 0x2CC8, which led to a significant accumulation of the token over the course of just one day — one of the biggest accumulations of this kind recently.

The speed and accuracy of these inflows are impressive, especially since they came through several trusted liquidity channels and did not spill into open markets, which often lead to instant volatility.

Who's behind SHIB accumulation?

The footprints leave little doubt: Wintermute and Kraken are the most likely actors behind the buildup. The transfers were staged to suggest advance planning, with small probes first and then massive blocks once the path was clear.

For SHIB holders, the important thing is not the price; the token trades at around $0.0000129, with $187 million in daily volume. The key here is concentration.

If you look at the one trillion SHIB absorbed in 24 hours, you can see how the supply can tilt fast, and how much of Shiba Inu's float still moves under the control of whales and desks operating off-screen.