Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Price Breakout Still Possible, But on One Condition

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 23:54
    DOGE records 5.6% price decline in 24 hours
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Price Breakout Still Possible, But on One Condition
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broad crypto market is witnessing massive sell-off pressures, causing Dogecoin to fall by over 5.6% to $0.26 in the last 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

    As the asset’s price plunge continues to deepen, crypto analyst Ali Martinez has shared the key chance for DOGE’s possible price recovery.

    While market participants have considered the massive slump in the price of the leading meme token an opportunity to buy the dip, charts shared by the analyst suggest that DOGE’s price might not recover from the downtrend anytime soon until the $0.29 barrier is broken.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Sees New Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Crashes 70% in Key Metric, Dogecoin On Verge of Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    XRP Buy Signal Suggests Massive Price Bounce is Coming
    Pantera Capital CEO Predicts Bitcoin Might Hit $1 Million During His Lifetime
    Breaking: PayPal's New P2P Feature Goes Live, BTC and ETH Support Coming Soon

    Dogecoin rally still possible?

    Following the sudden shift in investors’ sentiment witnessed across the broad crypto market today, Dogecoin has slumped massively in its daily price movement as it appears to be facing a critical test as it heads toward the $0.29 resistance level.

    Advertisement

    According to data provided by the analyst, $0.29 marks a crucial level for Dogecoin as it stands as the barrier that has consistently capped its rallies in several scenarios throughout the year.

    Notably, the most recent price action showcased on the chart shows DOGE climbing to a high of around $0.28 before being rejected, positioning $0.29 as a strong barrier to the asset’s $0.50 target.

    This price action has been mirrored by previous failed attempts witnessed in February, July, and August, as the token’s potential for major price breakouts was rejected during those periods. While several rejections have been observed at the $0.29 mark in previous months, the level is considered a key make-or-break zone by market watchers.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/15/2025 - 12:44
    Dogecoin Price Risks Another Death Cross as DOGE Crashes 9%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    As such, the analyst has expressed strong belief that a big upside trend is still possible for Dogecoin if, and only if, it is able to break the $0.29 level this time. More specifically, the leading memecoin needs a decisive daily close above $0.29 to confirm bullish momentum.

    If this breakout becomes successful, Dogecoin has the potential to reclaim its previous highs ranging from $0.32–$0.35. Meanwhile, the asset could be poised for further upsurges, as the positive price action is expected to potentially fuel fresh retail interest and bullish sentiment across the broader crypto market.

    Although it is not certain how soon Dogecoin will unlock a new level and break the $0.29 barrier, its trading price as of today was seen hovering around $0.26–$0.28. Hence, it appears that the asset might not be far from breaking this key level.

    Furthermore, the growing hype surrounding the potential Dogecoin ETF launch has also raised hopes for renewed investor interest, which could see the asset breaking major resistance levels.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 15, 2025 - 23:36
    XRP Price Sees New Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Crashes 70% in Key Metric, Dogecoin On Verge of Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 21:28
    XRP Buy Signal Suggests Massive Price Bounce is Coming
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 23:54
    Dogecoin Price Breakout Still Possible, But on One Condition
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 15, 2025 - 23:36
    XRP Price Sees New Golden Cross, Shiba Inu Crashes 70% in Key Metric, Dogecoin On Verge of Death Cross — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 21:28
    XRP Buy Signal Suggests Massive Price Bounce is Coming
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all