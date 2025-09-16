Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins keep rising today, according to CoinStats.

Unlike most other coins, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 0.59% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is near the local support of $4,493.

If the bounce back does not happen until the end of the day, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by an ongoing drop to the $4,460 area.

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main altcoin keeps falling. If today's candle closes below yesterday's low, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $4,400 zone soon.

From the midterm point of view, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. This is confirmed by the falling volume. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $4,300-$4,600 is the most likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $4,502 at press time.