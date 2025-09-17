Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Key Levels to Decide

Shiba Inu's price action is tightening within a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling that a pivotal moment is once again imminent. The majority of 2025 has seen the token consolidate, with rising support cushioning every sell-off, and long-term resistance capping each breakout attempt.

Three pivotal price levels now stand out as the final determinants of SHIB's next significant move.

Article image
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

The price structure of Shiba Inu is compressing, and a spike in volatility is on the horizon. The pivot is $0.00001307, the floor is $0.00001242 and the ceiling is $0.00001400. These three levels are where traders should focus their attention. Into the last quarter of 2025, SHIB's trajectory will probably be determined by whichever side breaks first.