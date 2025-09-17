Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Key Levels to Decide

Shiba Inu's price action is tightening within a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling that a pivotal moment is once again imminent. The majority of 2025 has seen the token consolidate, with rising support cushioning every sell-off, and long-term resistance capping each breakout attempt.

Three pivotal price levels now stand out as the final determinants of SHIB's next significant move.

EMA conversion point: $0.00001307. At the moment, SHIB is trading close to $0.00001307, the intersection of the 50-day and 100-day EMAs. This level is the immediate battleground for bulls and bears. Losing it could cause SHIB to revert to its previous weakness, but holding above it would provide buyers with the impetus they need to push higher. Because of the moving average convergence, this is one of the most crucial short-term decision zones.

Support for the lower triangle: The primary safety net is located at the triangle's lower edge, approximately $0.00001242. The present consolidation structure would be deemed invalid, and a deeper retracement might be triggered by a breakdown below this level. In that scenario, SHIB would probably retest $0.00001000, a crucial psychological support, or even $0.00001200. Investors who wish to maintain SHIB's bullish potential should stay in this do-not-break zone.

The 200 EMA and upper triangle resistance are at $0.00001400. At about $0.00001400, where the upper triangle's border lines up with the 200-day EMA, SHIB faces a dual challenge on the upside. Throughout the year, SHIB's rallies have been frequently capped by this convergence. A breakout would occur if there were a clear daily close above this barrier, paving the way for a run toward $0.00001600 and higher. At this point, sentiment may shift from hesitancy to confident optimism.

The price structure of Shiba Inu is compressing, and a spike in volatility is on the horizon. The pivot is $0.00001307, the floor is $0.00001242 and the ceiling is $0.00001400. These three levels are where traders should focus their attention. Into the last quarter of 2025, SHIB's trajectory will probably be determined by whichever side breaks first.