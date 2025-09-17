Shiba Inu (SHIB): 3 Key Levels to Decide

Shiba Inu's price action is tightening within a symmetrical triangle pattern, signaling that a pivotal moment is once again imminent. The majority of 2025 has seen the token consolidate, with rising support cushioning every sell-off, and long-term resistance capping each breakout attempt.
Three pivotal price levels now stand out as the final determinants of SHIB's next significant move.
Support for the lower triangle: The primary safety net is located at the triangle’s lower edge, approximately $0.00001242. The present consolidation structure would be deemed invalid, and a deeper retracement might be triggered by a breakdown below this level. In that scenario, SHIB would probably retest $0.00001000, a crucial psychological support, or even $0.00001200. Investors who wish to maintain SHIB's bullish potential should stay in this do-not-break zone.
The price structure of Shiba Inu is compressing, and a spike in volatility is on the horizon. The pivot is $0.00001307, the floor is $0.00001242 and the ceiling is $0.00001400. These three levels are where traders should focus their attention. Into the last quarter of 2025, SHIB's trajectory will probably be determined by whichever side breaks first.