    XRP to Outperform Bitcoin? Don't Be Optimistic, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 16/09/2025 - 11:08
    Bollinger Bands kill hopes of outperformance in XRP vs. Bitcoin chart battle
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The charts don't lie, and the latest readings on XRP's performance against Bitcoin suggest a story that traders have seen before: excitement builds, price action tightens and then reality cuts expectations down to size. 

    Right now, the Bollinger Bands across every major time frame are saying the same thing: XRP has slim chances of outperforming Bitcoin without a big change in narrative.

    On the daily chart, XRP is at 0.00002620 BTC, right in the middle of the range. The bands themselves are not stretching out, which is what usually signals a new breakout wave. Instead, they have pulled into a narrow channel, leaving little room for sudden moves in either direction.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    If you look at the weekly chart, you can see the ceiling a bit more clearly. The upper band near 0.00002900 BTC has become a brick wall, rejecting every attempt to climb higher. The price is still hanging around the middle at 0.00002405 BTC, which suggests that the market thinks this is more of a balance point than a launch zone. 

    If XRP does not get that upper edge pushing through against Bitcoin, it will probably just consolidate rather than going on the offensive.

    No offense, XRP

    The monthly view is a bit more intense. XRP was doing really well against Bitcoin back in 2017, but since then, each time it has rallied, it has been smaller, shorter and has hit the same technical bands that are now overhead again.

    Even the four-hour snapshot, which is usually full of quick bursts of activity, tells the same story. Every time the price moves closer to 0.00002720 BTC, there is a lot of selling, and every time it drops to 0.00002550 BTC, there are buyers, which keeps the pair in a back-and-forth that creates uncertainty, not clarity.

    Thus, XRP is struggling to show dominance in the BTC pair, and the message is clear: traders expecting an outperformance story may be chasing a signal that simply is not there yet.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
