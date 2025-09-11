Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    $1.2 Billion in Solana Moved in Mere Minutes, What's Happening?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 11/09/2025 - 22:08
    Solana yearly surge nears 100% as whales returns to aggressive transfer
    Advertisement
    $1.2 Billion in Solana Moved in Mere Minutes, What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Solana has seen dramatic moves among whales in the last hour as the token continues to trend upwards today. 

    Advertisement

    As enthusiasm appears to be returning to the crypto market, on-chain tracking firm Whale Alert has spotted Solana whales pulling large amounts of SOL from the leading U.S. crypto exchange on September 11.

    According to data provided by the source, Solana has recorded a series of high-volume transfers in the last hour, seeing over $1.2 billion worth of Solana being moved among large holders.

    HOT Stories
    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins
    XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest
    Bitcoin Whale From Satoshi Era Breaks Silence With 640,000% Profit After 13 Years
    Tom Lee: 'Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Friends'

    More specifically, the transfers happened in a series of 7 separate transactions, each seeing hundreds of thousands of SOL tokens move between Coinbase Institutional and different unknown wallets.

    Advertisement

    Solana whales resurge with billion dollar moves

    Among the pack of high-volume SOL transfers witnessed during the period, the largest of them all involved 1,756,934 SOL worth $398.84 million being mysteriously exchanged among two unknown wallets.

    While the transaction did not involve the service of any crypto exchange, it is difficult to tell if the move was an attempt to buy or sell the tokens, pointing to a possible internal reshuffling of assets by large holders.

    On the other hand, the smallest of the moves happened in two repeated identical transfers of 439,233 SOL worth $99.2 million each. Each of these transfers was pulled from the leading U.S. crypto exchange, signaling major buy activities from high-profile investors or institutions.

    Other transactions involved 999,999 SOL worth $225.68 million moved from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional, 755,934 SOL worth $171.20 million transferred back from an unknown wallet to Coinbase Institutional, and 505,935 SOL worth $114.70 million moved among two unknown wallets.

    While the move appears bullish for the Solana ecosystem, the repeated major activities which happened in dramatic consecutive order signal heightening interest from institutional investors or high-profile entities holding large amounts of SOL.

    With these bullish moves coinciding with the broad crypto market rebound, market watchers are keeping a close eye on SOL price action as they remain optimistic that the large whale transfers could sustain the ongoing rally, pushing Solana’s price beyond expected highs.

    #Solana #Coinbase #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 19:55
    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 11, 2025 - 19:47
    XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ueno Bank Brings Its 2.2M Customers Quantum-Resistant Banking with SignQuantum and QANplatform
    KuCoin Partners with Golf Icon Adam Scott as Global Brand Ambassador
    Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave of Global Icons Ahead of Debut During KBW
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 22:08
    $1.2 Billion in Solana Moved in Mere Minutes, What's Happening?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 11, 2025 - 19:55
    'Mr. Wonderful' Now Focusing Only on BTC and ETH, Rejecting Other Coins
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 11, 2025 - 19:47
    XRP Bears Destroyed by 3,042% Liquidation Imbalance, 2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted, Crucial Dogecoin Price Warning Issued — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all