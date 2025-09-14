Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 14/09/2025 - 15:45
    Can traders expect Cardano (ADA) to test $1 zone soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market has quickly changed to red on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 6.36% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 5%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is near the local support of $0.8851. If the daily candle closes near that mark or below, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.87 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bears are trying to seize the initiative. At the moment, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of the $0.8825 level.

    If a breakout happens, there are high chances of an ongoing correction to the $0.84-$0.86 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of ADA is far from the main levels. In this case, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $1. If a breakout happens, there is a possibility of a test of the next resistance of $1.1662.

    ADA is trading at $0.8836 at press time.

