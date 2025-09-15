Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Pantera Capital CEO Predicts Bitcoin Might Hit $1 Million During His Lifetime

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 19:45
    Panteral Capital CEO Dan Morehead has revealed a bullish price target for Bitcoin (BTC)
    Advertisement
    Pantera Capital CEO Predicts Bitcoin Might Hit $1 Million During His Lifetime
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent appearance on CNBC, Dan Morehead, chief executive officer at US-based cryptocurrency fund Pantera Capital, predicted that the price of Bitcoin could potentially surge to as high as $750,000 within the next four years. 

    Advertisement

    Morehead is not sure when BTC will be able to hit the oft-repeated $1 million target, but he is certain that this will eventually happen during his lifetime. 

    Morehead has recalled that Pantera Capital was actually the very first Bitcoin fund in the world. "That was the easiest way to get access then. Now, an ETF is very easy," he said.  

    HOT Stories
    Pantera Capital CEO Predicts Bitcoin Might Hit $1 Million During His Lifetime
    Breaking: PayPal's New P2P Feature Goes Live, BTC and ETH Support Coming Soon
    Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800

    Notably, Panteral Capital's first price target for Bitcoin was $5,000. It was announced back in 2013 when the largest cryptocurrency was trading at just $104.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/15/2025 - 16:14
    Ripple Pledges $25 Million RLUSD via XRPL for Small Businesses: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Pantera Capital first predicted that Bitcoin could hit $740,000 last year. The firm initially saw the cryptocurrency reaching this target in 2028, but it also cautioned that such a prediction might be too optimistic. 

    Ethereum vs. Solana

    Morehead has noted that Solana has been among the best-performing major currencies, and the firm currently has its biggest position in the high-flying altcoin. 

    "It's actually had better performance than even Bitcoin over the last four years," he noted. 

    He has noted that Solana is capable of doing roughly 9 billion transitions per day, which is more than the entire capital markets. 

    However, he is convinced that there is no "winner-take-all" mentality in crypto, noting that there were actually a lot of winners in the age of the internet. 

    With that said, he believes that there is only a single digit of layer-1s, including Ethereum and Solana, that will be able to survive in the long term.  

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Dan Morehead
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 17:54
    First 'Spot' XRP ETF Launching This Week, but There's a Catch
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 16:14
    Ripple Pledges $25 Million RLUSD via XRPL for Small Businesses: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 19:45
    Pantera Capital CEO Predicts Bitcoin Might Hit $1 Million During His Lifetime
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 17:54
    First 'Spot' XRP ETF Launching This Week, but There's a Catch
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 16:14
    Ripple Pledges $25 Million RLUSD via XRPL for Small Businesses: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all