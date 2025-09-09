Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 14:11
    When can traders expect to see Solana (SOL) around $230?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins remain in the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 0.51% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $219.76. If bears' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $210 mark shortly.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SOL has bounced off the $218 resistance level. 

    If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the correction may continue to the $200-$210 range.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SOL is testing the $219.97 level. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $230-$240 area.

    SOL is trading at $217.82 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
