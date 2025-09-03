Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 3/09/2025 - 10:30
    Dogecoin (DOGE) millionaires went missing, but what happens to DOGE price now?
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) entered September without its largest players making a move — a phenomenon spotted by analyst Ali Martinez.

    Advertisement

    According to his on-chain data review, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE — basically the most influential Dogecoin investor group there — have been reducing exposure since mid-July, now sitting near 24.19 billion coins. The balance line, usually more reminiscent of a cardiogram, has flattened into something close to indifference.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/02/2025 - 15:21
    Wall Street Just Saw Its First Dogecoin Treasury, and It Collapsed 59%
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ray Dalio Reveals What Will Make Crypto Attractive Alternative Currency
    Bitcoin (BTC): Be Ready to Lose $100,000, Ethereum (ETH): Bounce Hinges on $4,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Awaiting Explosion or Zero Again?
    Ripple Mints More RLUSD. Is Top 5 Close?
    Saylor’s Strategy Increases Dividend Rate After Massive BTC Buy

    That lack of activity really stands out on the price chart. DOGE hit above $0.27 in July before dropping off, and since then it's been hanging around the $0.21 mark, not too much movement.

    Advertisement

    What used to be a cycle of whales accumulating and distributing and DOGE's price following is now broken, so the market is just drifting without the same weight behind it.

    When will Dogecoin go "to Moon"?

    The monthly chart makes it clear how the situation is still up in the air. For most of the year, DOGE hasn't broken out of its $0.14-$0.25 range, even after last spring's rally toward $0.45. September's opening candle is barely green, and so far it doesn't look like the range is about to change.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 09/02/2025 - 13:39
    32,924,528 DOGE in Longs Liquidated Following Crypto Market Sell-Off
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    This situation might be good for everyday holders, though, because there is no whale pressure, but there's also no liquidity support. Dogecoin's price action right now is an example of a holding pattern within small trading activity dictated majorly by broader market moods.

    In practical terms, it means that unless those sidelined DOGE whales return, Dogecoin's next decisive swing may take longer to arrive than retail alone is able to deliver.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 3, 2025 - 9:51
    Tron Treasury Gets 312,500,000 TRX Upgrade, Here's Justin Sun's Reaction
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 3, 2025 - 8:50
    Ripple Shows How It Can Improve Institutional Tokenized Asset Self-Custody
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    KuCoin Presents KuMining: Embodying "Simple Mining, Smart Gains" for Effortless Crypto Accumulation
    Missed Out on Bitcoin? XME Could Be Your Next Big Wealth Opportunity
    Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M in Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 3, 2025 - 10:30
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Disappear
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 3, 2025 - 9:51
    Tron Treasury Gets 312,500,000 TRX Upgrade, Here's Justin Sun's Reaction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 3, 2025 - 8:50
    Ripple Shows How It Can Improve Institutional Tokenized Asset Self-Custody
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all