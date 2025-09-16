Shiba Inu (SHIB) Traders Face 400-Day Freeze Risk, According to Top Indicator

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu coin traders might be staring at one of the toughest conditions in the market — not a sudden crash or explosive breakout but a stretch of silence that could last well over a year.

Advertisement

The Weekly Bollinger Bands are starting to look a lot like they did in late 2022. Back then, SHIB spent over 500 days boxed in before any real action came in February 2024, and the current setup suggests that something similar could be starting all over again.

The SHIB price is currently around $0.000013, with the upper and lower bands tight around it. This usually happens when volatility disappears, and anyone trying to call the next big move risks getting stuck in trades that just sit there.

Advertisement

Direction is not he main problem — it is getting trapped in a position that costs you funding money and time but does not actually get you anywhere.

As you can see, the last freeze has left its mark. The market lost its edge, energy disappeared and both the bulls and the bears left feeling frustrated as SHIB moved sideways.

What if?

If the rhythm repeats, the clock could run another 400 days or longer, maybe even into late 2026, before the market finally snaps out of it.

For a meme coin that built its reputation on hype and quick surges, being stuck in neutral might be the worst possible outcome.

The crypto scene is still pretty dynamic, with news about ETFs, big economic headlines and sudden surges in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

But SHIB's chart seems to have its own trajectory. There is no obvious trigger, no obvious signal, just a slow burn that could go on and test the patience of anyone who is betting on fireworks. For now, the biggest trap on the board might just be silence.