Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 16:19
    Ripple shares stablecoin insights as market sees growth
    Advertisement
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Ripple highlights infrastructure as that key element that makes a stablecoin truly useful, with interoperability, transparency and scale underpinning this usability as infrastructure.

    Advertisement

    According to Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody and SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, the design of a stablecoin is critical. For a stablecoin to succeed, it must be interoperable across platforms and networks rather than tethered to a single brand.

    A stablecoin should also provide complete transparency around reserves and redemption and provide the scalability and reliability expected of a core financial infrastructure. In this regard, Ripple is committed to the full transparency of the reserves supporting RLUSD with its monthly reserve reports.

    Advertisement

    According to McDonald, the above-stated approach is not optional as those features are necessary for mainstream adoption, long-term relevance and the stability that "stablecoin" implies, forming the basis of the RLUSD stablecoin issued on both XRP Ledger and Ethereum.

    HOT Stories
    SEC's Peirce Denies Endorsing Crypto Projects
    2.78 Billion XRP Committed as Price Heads for Major Bounce-Back
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Add Zero, XRP Sees 221% Surge in Fund Inflows, Bitcoin Breaks 15-Year Record
    Google and Coinbase Demonstrate How AI Can Pay for Refrigerator

    The current stablecoin market capitalization is $302 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

    Privacy coming to XRP Ledger

    In a recent tweet, RippleX revealed initial discussions of an upcoming amendment that might bring privacy to the XRP Ledger.

    Confidential MPT is a spec for the XRP Ledger that would bring privacy to balances and transfers. However, public auditability and validator-enforced checks would remain unchanged, creating a secure financial environment.

    Confidential MPTs provide confidential transfers and balances using EC-ElGamal encryption and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), while preserving XLS-33 semantics.

    This design aligns naturally with XLS-33, which enables flexible tokenization on the XRP Ledger; however, all balances and transfers remain publicly visible, which might limit adoption in institutional and privacy-sensitive contexts. Confidential MPTs address this gap by introducing encrypted balances and confidential transfers while preserving XLS-33 semantics.

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 11:34
    Metaplanet Confirms Buying Biggest Bitcoin Domain in Japan
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    Sep 17, 2025 - 11:30
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 17
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinlocally Expands Its Ecosystem With Native Coin, Learn-to-Earn Academy and Global KOL Network
    ALR Miner Expands Hashrate: Cloud Mining for BTC, SOL, and DOGE Now Available
    Ozak AI Partners with Pyth Network to Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 16:19
    Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 17, 2025 - 11:34
    Metaplanet Confirms Buying Biggest Bitcoin Domain in Japan
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 17, 2025 - 11:30
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 17
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all