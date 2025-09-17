Ripple Explains Stablecoin Approach as Market Surpasses $300 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Ripple highlights infrastructure as that key element that makes a stablecoin truly useful, with interoperability, transparency and scale underpinning this usability as infrastructure.

According to Jack McDonald, CEO of Standard Custody and SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, the design of a stablecoin is critical. For a stablecoin to succeed, it must be interoperable across platforms and networks rather than tethered to a single brand.

What makes a stablecoin truly useful? Infrastructure.



As @_JackMcDonald_ highlights, interoperability, transparency, and scale all underpin this usability as infrastructure. https://t.co/8KO0Yn9P0v



And $RLUSD was built on these principles: an enterprise-grade, fully backed…

A stablecoin should also provide complete transparency around reserves and redemption and provide the scalability and reliability expected of a core financial infrastructure. In this regard, Ripple is committed to the full transparency of the reserves supporting RLUSD with its monthly reserve reports.

According to McDonald, the above-stated approach is not optional as those features are necessary for mainstream adoption, long-term relevance and the stability that "stablecoin" implies, forming the basis of the RLUSD stablecoin issued on both XRP Ledger and Ethereum.

The current stablecoin market capitalization is $302 billion, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Privacy coming to XRP Ledger

In a recent tweet, RippleX revealed initial discussions of an upcoming amendment that might bring privacy to the XRP Ledger.

Confidential MPT is a spec for the XRP Ledger that would bring privacy to balances and transfers. However, public auditability and validator-enforced checks would remain unchanged, creating a secure financial environment.

Confidential MPTs provide confidential transfers and balances using EC-ElGamal encryption and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs), while preserving XLS-33 semantics.

This design aligns naturally with XLS-33, which enables flexible tokenization on the XRP Ledger; however, all balances and transfers remain publicly visible, which might limit adoption in institutional and privacy-sensitive contexts. Confidential MPTs address this gap by introducing encrypted balances and confidential transfers while preserving XLS-33 semantics.